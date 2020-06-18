336 Elmwood Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

This NE home has been updated throughout and everything is new, with the exception of beautiful original woodwork. Stainless steel fridge, stove and dishwasher, granite countertops, crown molding, & fireplace. Half bath and laundry hookups on the main floor. Tons of off street parking in back. Hardwoods downstairs and carpet upstairs. Unfinished basement for storage. Central air. ALL ELECTRIC. Located within minutes of downtown, major redevelopment on Paseo Gateway project. Well manicured street with new sidewalks!!



Vouchers: No



$60 app fee

1 year lease - $1,050

2 year lease - $1,025

$250 pet fee, per pet. Inquire within if you have questions.



See qualifications and deposit info here: http://www.alpinekansascity.com/?page_id=1025



**Protect yourself from scams. We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, wire money or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.



*Our property listings are syndicated to several websites, and therefore prices, fees and amenities may not be accurate on those sites, as those sites sometimes hold outdated information. Please make sure you are at leasing816.com or alpinekansascity.com website for guaranteed accuracy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.