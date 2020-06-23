All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3346 Gillham Road

3346 Gillham Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

3346 Gillham Plaza, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
A quiet community with only six units per building, and two homes per floor, Raleigh Arms sits on the bus line and near freeways, just minutes from downtown and greater Kansas City. With its impressive brick exterior reminiscent of 1930's design, Raleigh Arms pays tribute to Hyde Park's rich architectural history, from the outer detailing and design to the interior stairways and banisters all original elements. History blends with the present, as you'll enjoy convenient amenities, such as ample storage units and an on-site clothing care center. A controlled building access provide comfort and convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3346 Gillham Road have any available units?
3346 Gillham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3346 Gillham Road currently offering any rent specials?
3346 Gillham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3346 Gillham Road pet-friendly?
No, 3346 Gillham Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3346 Gillham Road offer parking?
No, 3346 Gillham Road does not offer parking.
Does 3346 Gillham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3346 Gillham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3346 Gillham Road have a pool?
No, 3346 Gillham Road does not have a pool.
Does 3346 Gillham Road have accessible units?
No, 3346 Gillham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3346 Gillham Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3346 Gillham Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3346 Gillham Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3346 Gillham Road has units with air conditioning.
