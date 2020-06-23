3346 Gillham Road

Amenities

A quiet community with only six units per building, and two homes per floor, Raleigh Arms sits on the bus line and near freeways, just minutes from downtown and greater Kansas City. With its impressive brick exterior reminiscent of 1930's design, Raleigh Arms pays tribute to Hyde Park's rich architectural history, from the outer detailing and design to the interior stairways and banisters all original elements. History blends with the present, as you'll enjoy convenient amenities, such as ample storage units and an on-site clothing care center. A controlled building access provide comfort and convenience.