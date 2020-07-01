3340 West Coleman Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities

Executive rental for the discriminating tenant has been previously rented to four Royals players consecutively. Exquisitely remodeled and furnished home was completely rebuilt in 2013. Energy efficient insulation, windows, HVAC and appliances. All new plumbing and wiring. Luxurious interior with open floor plan offering two dining rooms, wet bar, and spacious partially covered deck. Chef's kitchen with Viking double oven and 5 burner gas range. Main floor laundry with Samsung front-loading W/D included. Three spacious bedrooms with extra-large closets. Hall bath features double vanity, heated tile floor, built-ins and relaxing soaker tub. Master suite offers a private "martini deck" overlooking the private, treed backyard, plus a well-appointed bath with walk-in tile shower with rain head fixture, heated tile floor and double closets. Third bath on main level includes water closet and private shower. Mounted televisions in master bedroom, second bedroom and breakfast bar. Hardwood floors throughout.