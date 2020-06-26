All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3336 Norton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3336 Norton Avenue
Last updated June 21 2019 at 10:23 PM

3336 Norton Avenue

3336 Norton Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3336 Norton Ave, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine East

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute little 2 bedroom 1 bath with laundry on the main level. Come check out this beautifully landscaped home and see how it can be yours. Call today 816-905-6252 or apply online. www.nalamanagement.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3336 Norton Avenue have any available units?
3336 Norton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3336 Norton Avenue have?
Some of 3336 Norton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3336 Norton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3336 Norton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3336 Norton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3336 Norton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3336 Norton Avenue offer parking?
No, 3336 Norton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3336 Norton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3336 Norton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3336 Norton Avenue have a pool?
No, 3336 Norton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3336 Norton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3336 Norton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3336 Norton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3336 Norton Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Piper Lofts
117 W 20th St
Kansas City, MO 64108
Del Monte
200 W Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
6020 Rockhill Rd
6020 Rockhill Road
Kansas City, MO 64110
Crossroads Westside
601 Avenida Cesar E Chavez
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary