3336 Norton Ave, Kansas City, MO 64128 Palestine East
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Cute little 2 bedroom 1 bath with laundry on the main level. Come check out this beautifully landscaped home and see how it can be yours. Call today 816-905-6252 or apply online. www.nalamanagement.com.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3336 Norton Avenue have any available units?
3336 Norton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.