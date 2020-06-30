Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking air conditioning

Check out this GORGEOUS Home For Rent-To-OWN! - Hey there! The House Guys have yet ANOTHER beautiful property available for RENT-TO-OWN!



Do us all a favor and picture yourself and your family moving into this beauty and working with us to get your credit repaired!



Check out all of the great photos and PLEASE set up an appointment to see the property at one of our many open houses!



Here are the numbers:



Purchase Price: $65,000

Down Payment: $7,000-$10,000

Monthly Payment: $725-$765/month (depending on your down payment!)



Here is the address to this wonderful property:



3304 Askew Ave, Kansas City, MO 64128



Set up an appointment today and be the first one inside!



