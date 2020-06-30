All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 5 2020

3304 Askew

3304 Askew Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3304 Askew Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this GORGEOUS Home For Rent-To-OWN! - Hey there! The House Guys have yet ANOTHER beautiful property available for RENT-TO-OWN!

Do us all a favor and picture yourself and your family moving into this beauty and working with us to get your credit repaired!

Check out all of the great photos and PLEASE set up an appointment to see the property at one of our many open houses!

Here are the numbers:

Purchase Price: $65,000
Down Payment: $7,000-$10,000
Monthly Payment: $725-$765/month (depending on your down payment!)

Here is the address to this wonderful property:

3304 Askew Ave, Kansas City, MO 64128

Set up an appointment today and be the first one inside!

(RLNE5298282)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

