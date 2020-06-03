325 Spruce Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 962 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.Super clean! Beautiful Hardwood Floors in living room and dining room. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank. Water is $30.00 Flat Fee each month plus you pay gas and electric.



Come ready to rent this beauty today!



Serious Applicants ONLY! No pets. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult.

CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing 816-237-8668

Equal opportunity housing!