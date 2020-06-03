325 Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO 64124 South India Mound
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 962 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.Super clean! Beautiful Hardwood Floors in living room and dining room. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank. Water is $30.00 Flat Fee each month plus you pay gas and electric.
Come ready to rent this beauty today!
Serious Applicants ONLY! No pets. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing 816-237-8668 Equal opportunity housing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 325 Spruce Ave have any available units?
325 Spruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.