Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

325 Spruce Ave

325 Spruce Ave · No Longer Available
Location

325 Spruce Ave, Kansas City, MO 64124
South India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 962 Sq ft property was built in 1924 has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom.Super clean! Beautiful Hardwood Floors in living room and dining room. Property has been completely updated and is ready for a renter. Fresh paint. New Countertops and tile backsplash. Refrigerator and Stove included. Central Air Conditioning. Brand new furnace and hot water tank. Water is $30.00 Flat Fee each month plus you pay gas and electric.

Come ready to rent this beauty today!

Serious Applicants ONLY! No pets. Must meet income requirement of 3 times the rent NET. $45 Application Fee per Adult.
CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing 816-237-8668
Equal opportunity housing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 325 Spruce Ave have any available units?
325 Spruce Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 325 Spruce Ave have?
Some of 325 Spruce Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 325 Spruce Ave currently offering any rent specials?
325 Spruce Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 325 Spruce Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 325 Spruce Ave is pet friendly.
Does 325 Spruce Ave offer parking?
No, 325 Spruce Ave does not offer parking.
Does 325 Spruce Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 325 Spruce Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 325 Spruce Ave have a pool?
No, 325 Spruce Ave does not have a pool.
Does 325 Spruce Ave have accessible units?
No, 325 Spruce Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 325 Spruce Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 325 Spruce Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
