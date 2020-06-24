All apartments in Kansas City
3241 Gillham Rd - Unit 3

3241 Gillham Plaza · No Longer Available
Location

3241 Gillham Plaza, Kansas City, MO 64109
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
pet friendly
Midtown Triplex 3rd Floor Unit close to Entertainment - This Midtown Unit has 1,000 sq feet with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath unit is located on 3rd floor of triplex. Within walking distance to Midtown's Martini Corner. There are original hardwood floors throughout. The large Living and Dining area has ornamental fireplace with shelves. The Kitchen is totally renovated with refrigerator, dishwasher, stove and microwave.The separate Laundry has full-sized washer/dryer and additional storage. Totally renovated bathroom is between two larger Bedrooms with roomy closets. There is a large front porch. The unit includes two off-street parking places, Google Fiber ready, central air / heating with water included in rent. One pet is allowed with additional deposit of $200 per pet and a $20 monthly pet fee per pet.

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call David for Showing 913-484-4555
Rent is $1095.00 per Month

(RLNE4788773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
