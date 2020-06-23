323 N. Oakley Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Coming Soon An Amazing Space! Northeast Victorian! - 323 North Oakley speaks volumes on the amazing craftsmanship that fueled the Victorian trend in home building. A large bay window seat highlights the spacious dining room, which sits between the beautiful hardwood living room and the large, work efficient kitchen.



A large mudroom with washer/dryer hookups. A rear carriage house with garage space to protect your other investment. Four spacious bedrooms accompanied by three full bathrooms make this home practically a mansion, and a real bargain at the price.



James Elementary - Northeast High



Applications found at www.rentkc.net



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.



This property does not accept section 8.



