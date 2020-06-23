All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:10 PM

323 N. Oakley Ave

323 North Oakley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

323 North Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
North India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Coming Soon An Amazing Space! Northeast Victorian! - 323 North Oakley speaks volumes on the amazing craftsmanship that fueled the Victorian trend in home building. A large bay window seat highlights the spacious dining room, which sits between the beautiful hardwood living room and the large, work efficient kitchen.

A large mudroom with washer/dryer hookups. A rear carriage house with garage space to protect your other investment. Four spacious bedrooms accompanied by three full bathrooms make this home practically a mansion, and a real bargain at the price.

James Elementary - Northeast High

Applications found at www.rentkc.net

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years, no utilities in collections, proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount, and good rental/credit history.

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say in an application, but it is left to each owner. Once Applicant is accepted there is a deposit due upfront.

This property does not accept section 8.

(RLNE4027270)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 323 N. Oakley Ave have any available units?
323 N. Oakley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 323 N. Oakley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
323 N. Oakley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 323 N. Oakley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 323 N. Oakley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 323 N. Oakley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 323 N. Oakley Ave offers parking.
Does 323 N. Oakley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 323 N. Oakley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 323 N. Oakley Ave have a pool?
No, 323 N. Oakley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 323 N. Oakley Ave have accessible units?
No, 323 N. Oakley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 323 N. Oakley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 323 N. Oakley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 323 N. Oakley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 323 N. Oakley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
