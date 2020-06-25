All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

3222 East 11th Street

3222 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3222 East 11th Street, Kansas City, MO 64127
Lykins

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
3222 E 11th St - 64127 Nice 2bed 1Bath - This beautiful home sits near Whittier Elementary and Less than a minute away from access to highway 70. The property is section 8 ready. If you would like to view this property please call/text at 816-602-6520.

(RLNE4810293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3222 East 11th Street have any available units?
3222 East 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3222 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3222 East 11th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3222 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 3222 East 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3222 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 3222 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 3222 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3222 East 11th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3222 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 3222 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3222 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 3222 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3222 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3222 East 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3222 East 11th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3222 East 11th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

