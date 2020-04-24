All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 3 2019 at 4:03 PM

3219 Lockridge Ave

3219 Lockridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3219 Lockridge Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Santa Fe

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Move-in Special*** $100.00 of the first months rent. Remaining months of lease are $999.00 per month.

Fall in love with this amazing find, classic elegance in a peaceful setting. When you arrive to the house, you are greeted by an inviting, spacious covered porch where you can relax and take in your new views. The kitchen features appliances, oak cabinetry, and a charming over-the-sink window that lets in the natural light. Beautiful wood details throughout the house provides a luxurious feel while the fireplace offers a warm and cozy feel. Located near the highway gives you quick and easy access to restaurants, shopping, grocers, and more. Call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Lockridge Ave have any available units?
3219 Lockridge Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3219 Lockridge Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Lockridge Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Lockridge Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 Lockridge Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3219 Lockridge Ave offer parking?
No, 3219 Lockridge Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3219 Lockridge Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3219 Lockridge Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Lockridge Ave have a pool?
No, 3219 Lockridge Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3219 Lockridge Ave have accessible units?
No, 3219 Lockridge Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Lockridge Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 Lockridge Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3219 Lockridge Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3219 Lockridge Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
