3219 Lockridge Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

***Move-in Special*** $100.00 of the first months rent. Remaining months of lease are $999.00 per month.



Fall in love with this amazing find, classic elegance in a peaceful setting. When you arrive to the house, you are greeted by an inviting, spacious covered porch where you can relax and take in your new views. The kitchen features appliances, oak cabinetry, and a charming over-the-sink window that lets in the natural light. Beautiful wood details throughout the house provides a luxurious feel while the fireplace offers a warm and cozy feel. Located near the highway gives you quick and easy access to restaurants, shopping, grocers, and more. Call today to schedule your showing!