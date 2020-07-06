All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7

3136 Grand Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3136 Grand Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Broadway Gillham

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Special - First Month Free!

Efficiency studio with attention to detail and more than you would expect from a studio apartment! These updated spaces feature stained concrete floors throughout and NEW kitchen appliances. New electrical wiring, baseboard heating and A/C as well as new lighting fixtures throughout! All electric studios mean you have just one utility to set up. Call today for details! Available for viewing. Call to schedule an appointment to view this beautifully restored vintage building!! Located in a vibrant Midtown neighborhood close to downtown, crossroads and Westport.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 have any available units?
3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 currently offering any rent specials?
3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 is pet friendly.
Does 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 offer parking?
No, 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 does not offer parking.
Does 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 have a pool?
No, 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 does not have a pool.
Does 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 have accessible units?
No, 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 does not have accessible units.
Does 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7 has units with air conditioning.

