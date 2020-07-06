3136 Grand Avenue Unit: 7

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Special - First Month Free!



Efficiency studio with attention to detail and more than you would expect from a studio apartment! These updated spaces feature stained concrete floors throughout and NEW kitchen appliances. New electrical wiring, baseboard heating and A/C as well as new lighting fixtures throughout! All electric studios mean you have just one utility to set up. Call today for details! Available for viewing. Call to schedule an appointment to view this beautifully restored vintage building!! Located in a vibrant Midtown neighborhood close to downtown, crossroads and Westport.

