311 Sweeney Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Are you looking for the perfect little place to call home? You must come and check out this adorable little ranch style home located just of 85th St. in Waldo!



Featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire home, a nicely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, and updated fixtures. There is also a washer and dryer in the mudroom off the kitchen and attached garage.



There is also a beautifully remodeled bathroom just off the master bedroom and tons of storage in this home.



The backyard is the perfect place for your kids and pets to play, and ideal for backyard BBQ's!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.