Kansas City, MO
311 Sweeney Boulevard
Last updated August 8 2019 at 8:00 PM

311 Sweeney Boulevard

311 East Sweeney Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

311 East Sweeney Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Are you looking for the perfect little place to call home? You must come and check out this adorable little ranch style home located just of 85th St. in Waldo!

Featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout the entire home, a nicely updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tile flooring, and updated fixtures. There is also a washer and dryer in the mudroom off the kitchen and attached garage.

There is also a beautifully remodeled bathroom just off the master bedroom and tons of storage in this home.

The backyard is the perfect place for your kids and pets to play, and ideal for backyard BBQ's!

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Sweeney Boulevard have any available units?
311 Sweeney Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 311 Sweeney Boulevard have?
Some of 311 Sweeney Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Sweeney Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
311 Sweeney Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Sweeney Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Sweeney Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 311 Sweeney Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 311 Sweeney Boulevard offers parking.
Does 311 Sweeney Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 311 Sweeney Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Sweeney Boulevard have a pool?
No, 311 Sweeney Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 311 Sweeney Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 311 Sweeney Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Sweeney Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 311 Sweeney Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
