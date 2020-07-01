305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W

Amenities

Updated Condo-Southmoreland Neighborhood (Near Plaza/Westport/Nelson/UMKC) - Fantastic walkable location in the trendy Southmoreland neighborhood, near the Plaza and Westport! Updated kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters. Features 1-car garage with opener, 8X10 storage unit, brand new A/C and furnace, crown molding, marble bathroom and fireplace, quiet 3rd floor unit, hardwoods, and new paint. Secure building with lighted front and back door entrances, and intercom/security system with door buzzer. INCLUDES: Water, trash, lawn care, snow removal, Google Fiber and washer/dryer!! Deposit $1000, move-in fee $250. Contact Mike for more details and schedule showings.



About the Neighborhood: Southmoreland stands out for its beautiful parks and abundance of coffee shops, world-class restaurants, and trendy shopping within walking or biking distance. Its close proximity to UMKC, Rockhurst, and Kansas City Art Institute as well as the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Plaza, and Westport attracts a variety of residents-from students to young couples and growing families-creating a lively atmosphere.



The Home Connection, LLC

816-484-3200



(RLNE4392549)