305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W

305 East 43rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

305 East 43rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
google fiber
Updated Condo-Southmoreland Neighborhood (Near Plaza/Westport/Nelson/UMKC) - Fantastic walkable location in the trendy Southmoreland neighborhood, near the Plaza and Westport! Updated kitchen with maple cabinets and granite counters. Features 1-car garage with opener, 8X10 storage unit, brand new A/C and furnace, crown molding, marble bathroom and fireplace, quiet 3rd floor unit, hardwoods, and new paint. Secure building with lighted front and back door entrances, and intercom/security system with door buzzer. INCLUDES: Water, trash, lawn care, snow removal, Google Fiber and washer/dryer!! Deposit $1000, move-in fee $250. Contact Mike for more details and schedule showings.

About the Neighborhood: Southmoreland stands out for its beautiful parks and abundance of coffee shops, world-class restaurants, and trendy shopping within walking or biking distance. Its close proximity to UMKC, Rockhurst, and Kansas City Art Institute as well as the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Plaza, and Westport attracts a variety of residents-from students to young couples and growing families-creating a lively atmosphere.

The Home Connection, LLC
816-484-3200

(RLNE4392549)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W have any available units?
305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W have?
Some of 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W currently offering any rent specials?
305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W pet-friendly?
No, 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W offer parking?
Yes, 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W offers parking.
Does 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W have a pool?
No, 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W does not have a pool.
Does 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W have accessible units?
No, 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W does not have accessible units.
Does 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W have units with dishwashers?
No, 305 E. 43rd Street Unit 3W does not have units with dishwashers.

