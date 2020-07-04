3009 Flora Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber pet friendly

This cute 3 Bedroom 1 Bath cottage has been nicely updated and is ready for new tenants!



Featuring a large kitchen with beautiful cherry cabinetry, and updated appliances.

The large master bedroom features a spacious walk-in closet and great natural light.

The fully fenced backyard is great for pets or entertaining!



The home is wired for google fiber and features tons of additional storage space!



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.