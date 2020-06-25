2901 Stark Ave.

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 Bed 1 Bath KC Home - This property is located off of Interstate 435, making it great for commuters! This house is also located close to shopping, restaurants, and more!



This house had been completely updated with new fixtures and fresh paint. The living room has brand new hardwood floors. The kitchen has been equipped with matching stainless steel appliances, as well with; brand new cabinets, new backsplash, new flooring. The bedrooms provide you with spacious closet and new flooring! The side room features brand new carpet and sliding door! Outside the sliding door, youll find a comfy screened in porch that is great for summer hangouts! This property also has a two car garage!



This property is sure to rent quickly, so get in contact with us today to learn more!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*



(RLNE4824248)