Last updated May 17 2019 at 10:35 AM

2901 Stark Ave.

2901 Stark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2901 Stark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64129
Western Blue Township

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bed 1 Bath KC Home - This property is located off of Interstate 435, making it great for commuters! This house is also located close to shopping, restaurants, and more!

This house had been completely updated with new fixtures and fresh paint. The living room has brand new hardwood floors. The kitchen has been equipped with matching stainless steel appliances, as well with; brand new cabinets, new backsplash, new flooring. The bedrooms provide you with spacious closet and new flooring! The side room features brand new carpet and sliding door! Outside the sliding door, youll find a comfy screened in porch that is great for summer hangouts! This property also has a two car garage!

This property is sure to rent quickly, so get in contact with us today to learn more!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

(RLNE4824248)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2901 Stark Ave. have any available units?
2901 Stark Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2901 Stark Ave. have?
Some of 2901 Stark Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2901 Stark Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2901 Stark Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2901 Stark Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2901 Stark Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2901 Stark Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 2901 Stark Ave. offers parking.
Does 2901 Stark Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2901 Stark Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2901 Stark Ave. have a pool?
No, 2901 Stark Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2901 Stark Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2901 Stark Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2901 Stark Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2901 Stark Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
