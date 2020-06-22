All apartments in Kansas City
2815 Monroe Avenue

Location

2815 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Ingleside

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
This cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom has a lot of class and space. This property is equipped with central air and heat. Laundry hook ups and a Garage for parking. This property is full of character. Call today for details 816-905-6252 or apply online today www.nalamanagement.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
2815 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 Monroe Avenue have?
Some of 2815 Monroe Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 Monroe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2815 Monroe Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 Monroe Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2815 Monroe Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2815 Monroe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2815 Monroe Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2815 Monroe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2815 Monroe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 Monroe Avenue have a pool?
No, 2815 Monroe Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2815 Monroe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2815 Monroe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 Monroe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2815 Monroe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
