2815 Monroe Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128 Ingleside
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom has a lot of class and space. This property is equipped with central air and heat. Laundry hook ups and a Garage for parking. This property is full of character. Call today for details 816-905-6252 or apply online today www.nalamanagement.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2815 Monroe Avenue have any available units?
2815 Monroe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.