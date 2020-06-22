2815 Monroe Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This cute 3 bedroom 1 bathroom has a lot of class and space. This property is equipped with central air and heat. Laundry hook ups and a Garage for parking. This property is full of character. Call today for details 816-905-6252 or apply online today www.nalamanagement.com