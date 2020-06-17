2805 Brooklyn Ave

Amenities

Top floor unit now available! This 4 bed 1 bath home. Appliances include stove and fridge. Washer and dryer HOOK UPS in unit (MUST BE STACK ABLE WASHER AND DRYER UNIT. We do NOT provide) Private balcony on front of home! Off street parking behind the building. Private entry to unit around back! You pay electric and gas! Water is included in rent! We are excepting section 8 vouchers.