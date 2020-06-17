2805 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109 Key Coalition
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Top floor unit now available! This 4 bed 1 bath home. Appliances include stove and fridge. Washer and dryer HOOK UPS in unit (MUST BE STACK ABLE WASHER AND DRYER UNIT. We do NOT provide) Private balcony on front of home! Off street parking behind the building. Private entry to unit around back! You pay electric and gas! Water is included in rent! We are excepting section 8 vouchers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2805 Brooklyn Ave have any available units?
2805 Brooklyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.