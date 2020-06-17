All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

2805 Brooklyn Ave

2805 Brooklyn Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2805 Brooklyn Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64109
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Top floor unit now available! This 4 bed 1 bath home. Appliances include stove and fridge. Washer and dryer HOOK UPS in unit (MUST BE STACK ABLE WASHER AND DRYER UNIT. We do NOT provide) Private balcony on front of home! Off street parking behind the building. Private entry to unit around back! You pay electric and gas! Water is included in rent! We are excepting section 8 vouchers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2805 Brooklyn Ave have any available units?
2805 Brooklyn Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2805 Brooklyn Ave have?
Some of 2805 Brooklyn Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2805 Brooklyn Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2805 Brooklyn Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2805 Brooklyn Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2805 Brooklyn Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2805 Brooklyn Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2805 Brooklyn Ave does offer parking.
Does 2805 Brooklyn Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2805 Brooklyn Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2805 Brooklyn Ave have a pool?
No, 2805 Brooklyn Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2805 Brooklyn Ave have accessible units?
No, 2805 Brooklyn Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2805 Brooklyn Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2805 Brooklyn Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
