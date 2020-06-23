All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 29 2020 at 7:27 AM

2708 Campbell St

2708 Campbell St · No Longer Available
Location

2708 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO 64109
Longfellow

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Ultra Efficient and Modern house in Longfellow for rent. House was built in 2017. Off Street Parking and Private Yard. Upgraded Appliances and Utilities throughout the house. Ring Doorbell, Schlage Smart Lock, Nest Thermostat, Frontpoint App Connected Security System. New Solar Shades. House uses 60% less electricity than averages homes and no gas at all. Saves huge on utility bills.

Walking distance to UMKC Medical and Dental Colleges, Children's Mercy Hospital, Truman Medical Center, Crown Center, and Lightrail. Perfect for families or roommates.

Yard Service Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2708 Campbell St have any available units?
2708 Campbell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2708 Campbell St have?
Some of 2708 Campbell St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2708 Campbell St currently offering any rent specials?
2708 Campbell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2708 Campbell St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2708 Campbell St is pet friendly.
Does 2708 Campbell St offer parking?
Yes, 2708 Campbell St offers parking.
Does 2708 Campbell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2708 Campbell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2708 Campbell St have a pool?
No, 2708 Campbell St does not have a pool.
Does 2708 Campbell St have accessible units?
No, 2708 Campbell St does not have accessible units.
Does 2708 Campbell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2708 Campbell St has units with dishwashers.
