2708 Campbell St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Ultra Efficient and Modern house in Longfellow for rent. House was built in 2017. Off Street Parking and Private Yard. Upgraded Appliances and Utilities throughout the house. Ring Doorbell, Schlage Smart Lock, Nest Thermostat, Frontpoint App Connected Security System. New Solar Shades. House uses 60% less electricity than averages homes and no gas at all. Saves huge on utility bills.



Walking distance to UMKC Medical and Dental Colleges, Children's Mercy Hospital, Truman Medical Center, Crown Center, and Lightrail. Perfect for families or roommates.



Yard Service Included