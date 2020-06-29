All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 26 2019 at 5:31 PM

2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8

2600 Van Brunt Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2600 Van Brunt Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Centrally Located
Trash Provided
Fresh Paint

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 have any available units?
2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 currently offering any rent specials?
2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 pet-friendly?
No, 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 offer parking?
No, 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 does not offer parking.
Does 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 have a pool?
No, 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 does not have a pool.
Does 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 have accessible units?
No, 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 does not have accessible units.
Does 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2600-2610 Van Brunt Blvd - 2610-8 does not have units with air conditioning.
