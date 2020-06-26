25 E 29th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

New Listing From the Kevin McClellan Leasing Team and Renters Warehouse, call 816-529-9960 to schedule your tour. This beauty has Exposed brick, wood grain flooring, semi-private deck, all new energy efficient stainless steel kitchen appliances and new washer/dryer, skyline views, and dedicated off street secure parking, makes this beautifully rehabbed first floor condo a must see for downtown living in a neighborhood with green space. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1250 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history.