Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony recently renovated walk in closets carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Home in a great area. This property has been recently restored and looks wonderful, Large bedrooms with huge closets, 1 Bath on each level, Large living area, washer/dryer hook ups in the basement. New Paint, New Carpet, New Kitchen flooring, updated lighting throughout, this is a must see!



Call today for a showing 816-905-6252 or

apply online at www.nalamanagement.com



***Section 8 Welcomed***