2416 Cypress Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 3 bedroom home located just off 23rd St and I-70. Nice hardwoods downstairs, and new carpet in the oversized upstairs bedroom. Kitchen appliances will be provided at move in. New inside windows throughout the home. Unfinished basement with laundry hookups. Large covered front porch and small back deck with fenced in yard. Street parking. Central air.



NO Vouchers



$50 app fee, per adult

$675 rent / $600 deposit

$250 non refundable pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.



**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.



** We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.