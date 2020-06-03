All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2416 Cypress Avenue

2416 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2416 Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64127
East Community Team South

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom home located just off 23rd St and I-70. Nice hardwoods downstairs, and new carpet in the oversized upstairs bedroom. Kitchen appliances will be provided at move in. New inside windows throughout the home. Unfinished basement with laundry hookups. Large covered front porch and small back deck with fenced in yard. Street parking. Central air.

NO Vouchers

$50 app fee, per adult
$675 rent / $600 deposit
$250 non refundable pet fee, per pet. Inquire within.

**No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years, even if eviction has been paid off or dismissed. Sorry, no exceptions.

** We will NEVER ask you to sign paperwork, or exchange money anywhere other than our office. We do NOT use PayPal or any other money wiring service. If you see a duplicate listing for this property, please let us know immediately.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2416 Cypress Avenue have any available units?
2416 Cypress Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2416 Cypress Avenue have?
Some of 2416 Cypress Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2416 Cypress Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2416 Cypress Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2416 Cypress Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2416 Cypress Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2416 Cypress Avenue offer parking?
No, 2416 Cypress Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2416 Cypress Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2416 Cypress Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2416 Cypress Avenue have a pool?
No, 2416 Cypress Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2416 Cypress Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2416 Cypress Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2416 Cypress Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2416 Cypress Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
