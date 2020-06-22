229 Ward Parkway 704B

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage internet access

{229-704B} The Hemingway + W/D in Unit + Covered Parking! - Truly one of a kind rental - experience the finest Plaza living here at the historical Hemingway! This Plaza condo offers what you are looking for: location AND updates! When you arrive, you will see the beautiful Plaza across from Brush Creek. The condo features an open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood and tile floors, and a modern & chic updated bathroom. Full-size washer & dryer included in unit! Master bedroom equipped with built-ins!



The community offers a gym, community laundry room, gated community outdoor area with BBQ grills and spacious rooftop deck with some of the best Plaza views!



Covered parking available in the garage!

Tenant only pays for cable/internet! All utilities included in rental rate!



No Pets Allowed



