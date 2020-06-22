All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

229 Ward Parkway 704B

229 Ward Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

229 Ward Pkwy, Kansas City, MO 64112
Park Central-Research Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
{229-704B} The Hemingway + W/D in Unit + Covered Parking! - Truly one of a kind rental - experience the finest Plaza living here at the historical Hemingway! This Plaza condo offers what you are looking for: location AND updates! When you arrive, you will see the beautiful Plaza across from Brush Creek. The condo features an open floor plan, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, wood and tile floors, and a modern & chic updated bathroom. Full-size washer & dryer included in unit! Master bedroom equipped with built-ins!

The community offers a gym, community laundry room, gated community outdoor area with BBQ grills and spacious rooftop deck with some of the best Plaza views!

Covered parking available in the garage!
Tenant only pays for cable/internet! All utilities included in rental rate!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4130962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 Ward Parkway 704B have any available units?
229 Ward Parkway 704B doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 Ward Parkway 704B have?
Some of 229 Ward Parkway 704B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 Ward Parkway 704B currently offering any rent specials?
229 Ward Parkway 704B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 Ward Parkway 704B pet-friendly?
No, 229 Ward Parkway 704B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 229 Ward Parkway 704B offer parking?
Yes, 229 Ward Parkway 704B does offer parking.
Does 229 Ward Parkway 704B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 229 Ward Parkway 704B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 Ward Parkway 704B have a pool?
No, 229 Ward Parkway 704B does not have a pool.
Does 229 Ward Parkway 704B have accessible units?
No, 229 Ward Parkway 704B does not have accessible units.
Does 229 Ward Parkway 704B have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 Ward Parkway 704B does not have units with dishwashers.
