224 E Winthrope Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage google fiber pet friendly

Spacious & Updated in Brookside! Lawn care included! ALL appliances included! - This adorable and charming gingerbread house is deceptively large! With a little over 2000 Sq Ft of living space and a full, unfinished basement, you will not be short on space. The whole house has been freshly painted in modern colors--grays, yellows, and light blues (even the closets!). The LR fireplace is non-functional, but it provides a lovely focal point for the room.



The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, a tile back splash, modern fixtures, tons of counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Just off the dining room is a large walk-in pantry/storage room with built-in cabinets.



Two bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom are on the main level. Upstairs is a master retreat featuring a large walk-in closet and a tastefully updated bathroom (onyx wall in the shower, onyx counter top, and tile floor).



Additional features of the home include Google fiber ready, 1-car garage with an automated door, hardwood floors, fenced yard, sliding glass doors to patio, screened porch, and modern wiring/plumbing. The furnace/ac ducts have been freshly cleaned just for you!



Sorry, NO roommates.



Small dogs, 2 max., okay with additional pet deposit.



Rent covers repairs for fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer.



Lawn care included in rental rate!



Living Room 17X15

Dining Room 13X12

Kitchen 16X9

Bedroom #2 13X12

Bedroom #3 12X12

Master Bedroom 21X14



(RLNE3157289)