Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
224 E Winthrope Road
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:43 AM

224 E Winthrope Road

224 East Winthrope Road · No Longer Available
Location

224 East Winthrope Road, Kansas City, MO 64113
Armour Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
google fiber
pet friendly
Spacious & Updated in Brookside! Lawn care included! ALL appliances included! - This adorable and charming gingerbread house is deceptively large! With a little over 2000 Sq Ft of living space and a full, unfinished basement, you will not be short on space. The whole house has been freshly painted in modern colors--grays, yellows, and light blues (even the closets!). The LR fireplace is non-functional, but it provides a lovely focal point for the room.

The kitchen has been updated with new cabinets, a tile back splash, modern fixtures, tons of counter space, and stainless steel appliances. Just off the dining room is a large walk-in pantry/storage room with built-in cabinets.

Two bedrooms and 1 spacious bathroom are on the main level. Upstairs is a master retreat featuring a large walk-in closet and a tastefully updated bathroom (onyx wall in the shower, onyx counter top, and tile floor).

Additional features of the home include Google fiber ready, 1-car garage with an automated door, hardwood floors, fenced yard, sliding glass doors to patio, screened porch, and modern wiring/plumbing. The furnace/ac ducts have been freshly cleaned just for you!

Sorry, NO roommates.

Small dogs, 2 max., okay with additional pet deposit.

Rent covers repairs for fridge, stove, dishwasher, washer & dryer.

Lawn care included in rental rate!

Living Room 17X15
Dining Room 13X12
Kitchen 16X9
Bedroom #2 13X12
Bedroom #3 12X12
Master Bedroom 21X14

(RLNE3157289)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 E Winthrope Road have any available units?
224 E Winthrope Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 E Winthrope Road have?
Some of 224 E Winthrope Road's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 E Winthrope Road currently offering any rent specials?
224 E Winthrope Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 E Winthrope Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 224 E Winthrope Road is pet friendly.
Does 224 E Winthrope Road offer parking?
Yes, 224 E Winthrope Road does offer parking.
Does 224 E Winthrope Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 E Winthrope Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 E Winthrope Road have a pool?
No, 224 E Winthrope Road does not have a pool.
Does 224 E Winthrope Road have accessible units?
No, 224 E Winthrope Road does not have accessible units.
Does 224 E Winthrope Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 E Winthrope Road has units with dishwashers.
