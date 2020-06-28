2217 East 73rd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Check out this newly refurbished 5 bed 2.5 bath house!



This home has some great features including, beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpet, bathroom vanity, a spacious floor plan, a large updated kitchen, and a huge fenced in yard.



This house is located in a great spot in south Kansas City right off of highway 71. It is close to plenty of entertainment and restaurant options.



Add this to your list of me see houses today!



House has -

- unfinished basement

- fenced yard (chain fence)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.