Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2217 East 73rd Street
Last updated September 23 2019 at 4:15 PM

2217 East 73rd Street

2217 East 73rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

2217 East 73rd Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Check out this newly refurbished 5 bed 2.5 bath house!

This home has some great features including, beautiful hardwood flooring, new carpet, bathroom vanity, a spacious floor plan, a large updated kitchen, and a huge fenced in yard.

This house is located in a great spot in south Kansas City right off of highway 71. It is close to plenty of entertainment and restaurant options.

Add this to your list of me see houses today!

House has -
- unfinished basement
- fenced yard (chain fence)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2217 East 73rd Street have any available units?
2217 East 73rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2217 East 73rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
2217 East 73rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2217 East 73rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 2217 East 73rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2217 East 73rd Street offer parking?
No, 2217 East 73rd Street does not offer parking.
Does 2217 East 73rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2217 East 73rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2217 East 73rd Street have a pool?
No, 2217 East 73rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 2217 East 73rd Street have accessible units?
No, 2217 East 73rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2217 East 73rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2217 East 73rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2217 East 73rd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2217 East 73rd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
