211 W. 89th Terrace Available 07/09/20 {211} Well Maintained-South Waldo Ranch + Unfinished Basement + Fenced Yard + Screened In Porch + Fantastic Location!! - Boone Manor subdivision: Well Maintained & Charming Ranch Home! Easy access to 435 and Ward Parkway Shops!



Spacious living room with hardwood floors and great natural light! Eat in Kitchen features white cabinets and all appliances included- tons of storage space!



Updated bathroom and even sized bedrooms both with ample closet space and great natural light!



French doors lead to the screened in porch overlooking fully fenced yard! Pets welcome with additional deposit.



One car Attached Garage , Full Unfinished Basement perfect for additional storage.



Living Room 11x17

Kitchen 9x10

Dining 9x12

Bed One 11x12

Bed Two 11x12.



(RLNE2618705)