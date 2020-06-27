2107 Grand Boulevard - 606

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities doorman gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Snag this stunning Western Auto loft, Crossroads living at its finest!

This West facing unit features a wall of windows overlooking the Crossroads and Union Station!

14' ceilings with exposed duct system boasts tons of natural light. Easy walk to all your Crossroads favorites with dining and nightlife!

Beautiful hardwood floors greet you upon entry with an open living room, dining room and kitchen with an island! Sleek cabinets with SS appliances, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave provided!

Thermal custom blinds allow you to control your light entry and maintain efficiency.

The master bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet, attached master bath with double sinks and a walk in shower!

The 2nd bedroom comes complete with a wall of closet for tons of storage space!

The gorgeous 2nd bath comes features nice storage and a tub to relax in after a long day!

In-unit washer & dryer.

2 parking spaces come with this condo! Attached, covered parking and the 2nd spot is secured.

The Western Auto building includes an exercise room, doorman, 2 secured pet spaces and a sprawling rooftop deck for 360 views of Kansas City!

Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet (Google ready).

1 small dog under 25lbs accepted with $300 pet deposit ($150 non-refundable).



Security deposit = 1 months rent. ($500 non-refundable to cover the move-in and out fee).