Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2107 Grand Boulevard - 606
Last updated September 3 2019 at 10:54 PM

2107 Grand Boulevard - 606

2107 Grand Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2107 Grand Blvd, Kansas City, MO 64108
Crown Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Snag this stunning Western Auto loft, Crossroads living at its finest!
This West facing unit features a wall of windows overlooking the Crossroads and Union Station!
14' ceilings with exposed duct system boasts tons of natural light. Easy walk to all your Crossroads favorites with dining and nightlife!
Beautiful hardwood floors greet you upon entry with an open living room, dining room and kitchen with an island! Sleek cabinets with SS appliances, fridge, gas stove, dishwasher and microwave provided!
Thermal custom blinds allow you to control your light entry and maintain efficiency.
The master bedroom comes complete with a walk-in closet, attached master bath with double sinks and a walk in shower!
The 2nd bedroom comes complete with a wall of closet for tons of storage space!
The gorgeous 2nd bath comes features nice storage and a tub to relax in after a long day!
In-unit washer & dryer.
2 parking spaces come with this condo! Attached, covered parking and the 2nd spot is secured.
The Western Auto building includes an exercise room, doorman, 2 secured pet spaces and a sprawling rooftop deck for 360 views of Kansas City!
Tenant pays electricity and cable/internet (Google ready).
1 small dog under 25lbs accepted with $300 pet deposit ($150 non-refundable).

Security deposit = 1 months rent. ($500 non-refundable to cover the move-in and out fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 have any available units?
2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 have?
Some of 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 is pet friendly.
Does 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 offers parking.
Does 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 have a pool?
No, 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 have accessible units?
No, 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2107 Grand Boulevard - 606 has units with dishwashers.
