Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Fully rehabbed charming 3 bedroom home in Waldo area. MUST SEE! Gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops. You don't want to miss out on this. Fantastic location! Fenced Yard, Driveway Parking, Storage Shed.



The house is gorgeous and now taking applications. If you would like to view this property or have any further questions, visit our website rentingkc.com or call our office (913) 583-1515. This home is pet friendly please ask about our pet policy!