2010 NE 37th Terrace
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

2010 NE 37th Terrace

2010 Northeast 37th Terrace · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Location

2010 Northeast 37th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64116
River Forest

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape Cod Style Home - This absolutely adorable 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape Cod Style Home has been recently updated and is now ready for new tenants!

This home features a great floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level with a large living room, formal dining and an amazing kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

There are 2 great sized bedrooms located on the main floor and 2 bedrooms located upstairs, one with a half bath!

The backyard also features a fenced-in area, perfect for your pets. Another great feature is the detached 2 car garage.

Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*
?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE4355530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2010 NE 37th Terrace have any available units?
2010 NE 37th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 2010 NE 37th Terrace have?
Some of 2010 NE 37th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2010 NE 37th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2010 NE 37th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2010 NE 37th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 2010 NE 37th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 2010 NE 37th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2010 NE 37th Terrace offers parking.
Does 2010 NE 37th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2010 NE 37th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2010 NE 37th Terrace have a pool?
No, 2010 NE 37th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2010 NE 37th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2010 NE 37th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2010 NE 37th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2010 NE 37th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
