2010 NE 37th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape Cod Style Home - This absolutely adorable 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Cape Cod Style Home has been recently updated and is now ready for new tenants!



This home features a great floor plan with beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the main level with a large living room, formal dining and an amazing kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.



There are 2 great sized bedrooms located on the main floor and 2 bedrooms located upstairs, one with a half bath!



The backyard also features a fenced-in area, perfect for your pets. Another great feature is the detached 2 car garage.



Make sure to add this to your list of must-see properties today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*We do not accept any voucher assistance programs*

?*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



(RLNE4355530)