All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 200 Main St #409.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
200 Main St #409
Last updated August 8 2019 at 9:56 AM

200 Main St #409

200 Main St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
River Market
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

200 Main St, Kansas City, MO 64105
River Market

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
lobby
online portal
pet friendly
Beautiful 1,350 Square Foot Condo! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee

Beautiful 1,350 Square Foot condo - 2 completely separate equal bedrooms with full bathrooms attached - Hardwood flooring throughout unit - Tiled Bathrooms (recently renovated) - New Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included in unit - Renovated Kitchen and appliances - Large living space with view of River and City Market - Office space attached to first bedroom - Workout Facility included in building - 1 Parking Space included - Ample off street parking - Community room available to rent in lobby - Pet Friendly - Extra Storage unit in basement included - Cell Phone Code Access to building - Very Close to new Trolley/KC Street Car Terminal!

Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/

(RLNE4874326)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Main St #409 have any available units?
200 Main St #409 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Main St #409 have?
Some of 200 Main St #409's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Main St #409 currently offering any rent specials?
200 Main St #409 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Main St #409 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 Main St #409 is pet friendly.
Does 200 Main St #409 offer parking?
Yes, 200 Main St #409 offers parking.
Does 200 Main St #409 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Main St #409 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Main St #409 have a pool?
No, 200 Main St #409 does not have a pool.
Does 200 Main St #409 have accessible units?
No, 200 Main St #409 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Main St #409 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Main St #409 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Gallerie
2705 Mcgee Trafficway
Kansas City, MO 64108
Basie Building - 3421 Wyandotte
3421 Wyandotte St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Regency North Apartments
6024 N Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64118

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary