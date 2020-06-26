200 Main St #409

Amenities
Beautiful 1,350 Square Foot Condo! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee
Beautiful 1,350 Square Foot condo - 2 completely separate equal bedrooms with full bathrooms attached - Hardwood flooring throughout unit - Tiled Bathrooms (recently renovated) - New Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included in unit - Renovated Kitchen and appliances - Large living space with view of River and City Market - Office space attached to first bedroom - Workout Facility included in building - 1 Parking Space included - Ample off street parking - Community room available to rent in lobby - Pet Friendly - Extra Storage unit in basement included - Cell Phone Code Access to building - Very Close to new Trolley/KC Street Car Terminal!
Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/
(RLNE4874326)