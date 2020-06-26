200 Main St #409

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed lobby online portal pet friendly

Beautiful 1,350 Square Foot Condo! - Pets allowed with non refundable pet fee



Beautiful 1,350 Square Foot condo - 2 completely separate equal bedrooms with full bathrooms attached - Hardwood flooring throughout unit - Tiled Bathrooms (recently renovated) - New Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included in unit - Renovated Kitchen and appliances - Large living space with view of River and City Market - Office space attached to first bedroom - Workout Facility included in building - 1 Parking Space included - Ample off street parking - Community room available to rent in lobby - Pet Friendly - Extra Storage unit in basement included - Cell Phone Code Access to building - Very Close to new Trolley/KC Street Car Terminal!



Professionally managed by top rated management company, Scudo, offering easy online work orders and rent payments. Browse all rentals here: http://scudore.com/search-rentals-and-apply/



