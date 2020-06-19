1924 E 97th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse fire pit gym parking pool garage media room

Beautiful Remodeled South KCMO Townhome-Showing SOON!! - Get on the waiting list here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1785988?source=marketing

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Stunning remodeled home on private cul-de-sac lot backing up to beautiful wooded treed lot. 3 freshly carpeted bedrooms, and 2 tiled full bathrooms. Master bedroom has it's own private bathroom and all bedrooms have large, room length mirrored closets. Stainless steel LG upgraded appliances in the kitchen with a large custom build breakfast island that doubles for a second eating area (seats 3 comfortably). 2 entertaining areas. 1 on the main level with the kitchen that is perfect for a couch with love seat and a second bonus man cave movie room with new hardwood floors perfect for a 60+ inch theater room with seating for 4+ and an additional space for a poker table or computer desk room area. That room steps out on to the large, secluded concrete patio which has a fire pit area that regularly attracts deer and other friendly wildlife into plain site. The basement has clean painted walls and partially painted floors making it a great space for storage or an additional office area. The garage fits a full size vehicle with space for storage and has an extra hookup for a washer/dryer (which doubles as a heater in the winter). Lindenwoods community has a seasonal pool with clubhouse and fitness center (all within a 3 minute walk). Also, this home has the Indian Creek walking trail within a short walk of less than a minute which will lead you to over 30 miles of trails for running/walking and bike riding.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



(RLNE5799257)