Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:15 AM

1845 E 68th St RIV-290

1845 East 68th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1845 East 68th Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
Neighborhood United For Action

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1845 E 68th St ~ Large Home! - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has a great layout with easy access from the HUGE living room to the dining room and the kitchen or elegant stairway upstairs. The front porch welcomes you into the living room with its beautiful fireplace as a focal point. Natural wood trim and painted hardwood floors complete the look of this classic home.

Pets allowed with non refundable pet deposit. No smoking. Security deposit $850. NO SECTION 8!

For immediate inquiries, call Celeste at 816.503.6219

(RLNE5557439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 have any available units?
1845 E 68th St RIV-290 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 have?
Some of 1845 E 68th St RIV-290's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 currently offering any rent specials?
1845 E 68th St RIV-290 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 is pet friendly.
Does 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 offer parking?
No, 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 does not offer parking.
Does 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 have a pool?
No, 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 does not have a pool.
Does 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 have accessible units?
No, 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 does not have accessible units.
Does 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1845 E 68th St RIV-290 does not have units with dishwashers.

