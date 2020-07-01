1845 E 68th St RIV-290

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1845 E 68th St ~ Large Home! - This 3-bedroom, 2-bath home has a great layout with easy access from the HUGE living room to the dining room and the kitchen or elegant stairway upstairs. The front porch welcomes you into the living room with its beautiful fireplace as a focal point. Natural wood trim and painted hardwood floors complete the look of this classic home.



Pets allowed with non refundable pet deposit. No smoking. Security deposit $850. NO SECTION 8!



For immediate inquiries, call Celeste at 816.503.6219



(RLNE5557439)