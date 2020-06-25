1808 E 35th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors some paid utils carpet range oven

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8

Rent covers the Water Bill.1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, washer/dryer in unit. NO pets. Tenant pays light/gas and MUST show proof (confirmation numbers) that utilities are on in their name at Lease signing. Must show 90-days worth of pay Stubs, have No evictions in the last 2 years, No felonies in the last 2 years. We accept Section 8 (1-bedroom voucher).



Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/98101p

No Pets Allowed



