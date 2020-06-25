All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated August 4 2019 at 9:48 AM

1808 E 35th St

1808 E 35th St · No Longer Available
Location

1808 E 35th St, Kansas City, MO 64109
Key Coalition

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
some paid utils
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Apartment Unit - Property Id: 98101

Rent covers the Water Bill.1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, washer/dryer in unit. NO pets. Tenant pays light/gas and MUST show proof (confirmation numbers) that utilities are on in their name at Lease signing. Must show 90-days worth of pay Stubs, have No evictions in the last 2 years, No felonies in the last 2 years. We accept Section 8 (1-bedroom voucher).

Property ID: 98101
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/98101p
Property Id 98101

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5018147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1808 E 35th St have any available units?
1808 E 35th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1808 E 35th St have?
Some of 1808 E 35th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1808 E 35th St currently offering any rent specials?
1808 E 35th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1808 E 35th St pet-friendly?
No, 1808 E 35th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1808 E 35th St offer parking?
No, 1808 E 35th St does not offer parking.
Does 1808 E 35th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1808 E 35th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1808 E 35th St have a pool?
No, 1808 E 35th St does not have a pool.
Does 1808 E 35th St have accessible units?
No, 1808 E 35th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1808 E 35th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1808 E 35th St does not have units with dishwashers.
