1603 North East 124th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

Another great property by Racquel and Renters Warehouse! This gorgeous home is ONLY a year old! Offering, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 3 car garage, is over 2300 sqft. Lots of space with this amazing open floor plan, Large Island in kitchen with custom cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, Huge walk-in pantry, vaulted ceilings, master suite w/ walk-in closet, double sink, & laundry on main level, Big finished lower level, huge backyard, w/ covered deck! Also has community pool and trail, Smithville Schools & minutes from the highway! Qualifications: Income must be 3 x's the rent, Ok credit, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit. Tenant pays utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal. Renters insurance required.