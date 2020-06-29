1444 Grand Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors 24hr maintenance 24hr gym pool 24hr concierge

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities 24hr concierge 24hr gym pool 24hr maintenance

Two Lights District! 1 BDR 1 BTH $1600 - Luxury Fully Furnished Apartment Available Immediately! This amazing space overlooks the city from the 21st floor! Enjoy all the amenities this Spectacular space has to offer. 24 Hour Concierge! 24 Hour Gym! Restaurants, Floating Sun Deck & Pool, and much more. The lease on this Riveting apartment ends on June 31st 2020. Please contact our office for more information.



Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years. No utilities in collections. Proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.



We require renter's insurance .



At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say on the application. It is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted, there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5421557)