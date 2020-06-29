All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:55 AM

1444 Grand Blvd

1444 Grand Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1444 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64106
The Downtown Loop

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
24hr maintenance
24hr gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
24hr gym
pool
24hr maintenance
Two Lights District! 1 BDR 1 BTH $1600 - Luxury Fully Furnished Apartment Available Immediately! This amazing space overlooks the city from the 21st floor! Enjoy all the amenities this Spectacular space has to offer. 24 Hour Concierge! 24 Hour Gym! Restaurants, Floating Sun Deck & Pool, and much more. The lease on this Riveting apartment ends on June 31st 2020. Please contact our office for more information.

Approval Requirements: No evictions in the past 5 years. No utilities in collections. Proof of net monthly income 3X rental amount and good rental/credit history. Decisions are made by the owner of the property.

We require renter's insurance .

At KC Commercial and Residential Management, we DO NOT make the final say on the application. It is left to each owner. Once applicant is accepted, there is a deposit due upfront. Professionally managed by KC Commercial & Residential Management. Call our office at 816-453-5532 to schedule a showing with a leasing agent. For more information or to apply for this home, please visit our website at www.rentkc.net.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5421557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1444 Grand Blvd have any available units?
1444 Grand Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1444 Grand Blvd have?
Some of 1444 Grand Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1444 Grand Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1444 Grand Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1444 Grand Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1444 Grand Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1444 Grand Blvd offer parking?
No, 1444 Grand Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1444 Grand Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1444 Grand Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1444 Grand Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1444 Grand Blvd has a pool.
Does 1444 Grand Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1444 Grand Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1444 Grand Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1444 Grand Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

