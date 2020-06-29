1410 E. 82nd S.

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this 3 bed 1 bath house.
This beautiful home features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight with its large east-facing windows. This house also features a newly refurbished bathroom. Another great feature this home offers is its spacious fenced-in backyard.
This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!
Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)
*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
(RLNE5413804)