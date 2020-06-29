All apartments in Kansas City
1410 E. 82nd S.

1410 East 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1410 East 82nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 Bed 1 Bath Home - Dont miss out on this 3 bed 1 bath house.

This beautiful home features stunning hardwood flooring, new carpeting, and a renovated kitchen that offers new countertops, a new tile backsplash, and a matching set of stainless steel appliances. The home also gets plenty of natural sunlight with its large east-facing windows. This house also features a newly refurbished bathroom. Another great feature this home offers is its spacious fenced-in backyard.

This house is in a great location in southern Kansas City right off of 71 hwy. It is surrounded by plenty of shopping entertainment and dining. Add this house to your list of must-see properties today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications& Pet fees (see websitehttps://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months' rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept any housing voucher programs*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

(RLNE5413804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 E. 82nd S. have any available units?
1410 E. 82nd S. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 E. 82nd S. have?
Some of 1410 E. 82nd S.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 E. 82nd S. currently offering any rent specials?
1410 E. 82nd S. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 E. 82nd S. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 E. 82nd S. is pet friendly.
Does 1410 E. 82nd S. offer parking?
No, 1410 E. 82nd S. does not offer parking.
Does 1410 E. 82nd S. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 E. 82nd S. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 E. 82nd S. have a pool?
No, 1410 E. 82nd S. does not have a pool.
Does 1410 E. 82nd S. have accessible units?
No, 1410 E. 82nd S. does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 E. 82nd S. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1410 E. 82nd S. does not have units with dishwashers.

