14 West 78 Terrace

This Cute Waldo Home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and good cabinet storage with Washer and Dryer hookups on main level.The home offers Furnace and Air Conditioning. There is good off street parking with a Private Driveway and Carport. The backyard is Fenced. This home is a ½ Block from Waldo Trolley Trail and Shopping. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.comCall Johannah for Showing 816-564-8271Rent is $995.00 per MonthRental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $900, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.