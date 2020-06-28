All apartments in Kansas City
14 West 78 Terrace
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:06 AM

14 West 78 Terrace

14 West 78th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

14 West 78th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Cute Waldo Home offers 2 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. The Kitchen includes: Refrigerator, Stove and good cabinet storage with Washer and Dryer hookups on main level.The home offers Furnace and Air Conditioning. There is good off street parking with a Private Driveway and Carport. The backyard is Fenced. This home is a ½ Block from Waldo Trolley Trail and Shopping. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent. See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.comCall Johannah for Showing 816-564-8271Rent is $995.00 per MonthRental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $900, Available NowPet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 West 78 Terrace have any available units?
14 West 78 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 14 West 78 Terrace have?
Some of 14 West 78 Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 West 78 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
14 West 78 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 West 78 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 West 78 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 14 West 78 Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 14 West 78 Terrace offers parking.
Does 14 West 78 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 West 78 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 West 78 Terrace have a pool?
No, 14 West 78 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 14 West 78 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 14 West 78 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 14 West 78 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 West 78 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
