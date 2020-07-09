All apartments in Kansas City
13821 Holmes Road

13821 Holmes Rd · No Longer Available
Location

13821 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64146
Martin City

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
air conditioning
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8a666e3094 ---- ~Now available~ You\'ll love the ease of entry at this apartment unit located in the bustling Martin City area of Kansas City. We like the carpeted flooring to help keep things cozy in cooler months and the storage mirror in the bathroom. The park-like setting gives you a great view. There is also a utilities included option with this unit. Will go fast at this price! *No evictions or felonies *Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent *At least 1 year of positive rental history *1 Cat welcome (fees apply) *No smoking inside (outside areas okay) *Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent, lease start dates are flexible *Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13821 Holmes Road have any available units?
13821 Holmes Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 13821 Holmes Road have?
Some of 13821 Holmes Road's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13821 Holmes Road currently offering any rent specials?
13821 Holmes Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13821 Holmes Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13821 Holmes Road is pet friendly.
Does 13821 Holmes Road offer parking?
No, 13821 Holmes Road does not offer parking.
Does 13821 Holmes Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13821 Holmes Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13821 Holmes Road have a pool?
No, 13821 Holmes Road does not have a pool.
Does 13821 Holmes Road have accessible units?
No, 13821 Holmes Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13821 Holmes Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13821 Holmes Road does not have units with dishwashers.

