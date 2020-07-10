13821 Holmes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Another great rental from 333 Rent! Open kitchen concept with tile floor and gas stove. Carpeted floors in living areas. Patio door opens to balcony overlooking park-like setting. Updated fixtures throughout. Utilities included option = $600/month. Will go fast at this price!



*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Cat welcome (fees apply)

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent, lease start dates are flexible



