All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 13821 Holmes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
13821 Holmes
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

13821 Holmes

13821 Holmes Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13821 Holmes Rd, Kansas City, MO 64145
Martin City

Amenities

patio / balcony
cats allowed
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d68eb2094 ----
Another great rental from 333 Rent! Open kitchen concept with tile floor and gas stove. Carpeted floors in living areas. Patio door opens to balcony overlooking park-like setting. Updated fixtures throughout. Utilities included option = $600/month. Will go fast at this price!

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Cat welcome (fees apply)
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent, lease start dates are flexible

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13821 Holmes have any available units?
13821 Holmes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 13821 Holmes have?
Some of 13821 Holmes's amenities include patio / balcony, cats allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13821 Holmes currently offering any rent specials?
13821 Holmes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13821 Holmes pet-friendly?
Yes, 13821 Holmes is pet friendly.
Does 13821 Holmes offer parking?
No, 13821 Holmes does not offer parking.
Does 13821 Holmes have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13821 Holmes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13821 Holmes have a pool?
No, 13821 Holmes does not have a pool.
Does 13821 Holmes have accessible units?
No, 13821 Holmes does not have accessible units.
Does 13821 Holmes have units with dishwashers?
No, 13821 Holmes does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Briarcliff City Apartments
3880 N Mulberry Dr
Kansas City, MO 64116
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Hawkins - 815-817 E 42nd
815 E 42nd St
Kansas City, MO 64110
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Retreat at Walnut Creek
1300 NE Parvin Rd
Kansas City, MO 64116
The Colonnades
100 West Armour Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary