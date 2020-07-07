12518 E 56th St Terr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff9606b06b ---- Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, fireplace, spacious living room, fully equipped kitchen, whirpool master bathroom tub, huge unfinished walk out basement, open floor plan and much more. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups