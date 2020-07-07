All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
12518 E 56th St Terr
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:45 PM

12518 E 56th St Terr

12518 East 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

12518 East 56th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ff9606b06b ---- Beautiful home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage, fireplace, spacious living room, fully equipped kitchen, whirpool master bathroom tub, huge unfinished walk out basement, open floor plan and much more. Pet deposit $400 - $200 Non-refundable and $200 refundable. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour! Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. 2 Bath 2 Car Garage 3 Bedroom Central Air Miniblinds Pets Upon Approval Refigerator Stove Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12518 E 56th St Terr have any available units?
12518 E 56th St Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12518 E 56th St Terr have?
Some of 12518 E 56th St Terr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12518 E 56th St Terr currently offering any rent specials?
12518 E 56th St Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12518 E 56th St Terr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12518 E 56th St Terr is pet friendly.
Does 12518 E 56th St Terr offer parking?
Yes, 12518 E 56th St Terr offers parking.
Does 12518 E 56th St Terr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12518 E 56th St Terr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12518 E 56th St Terr have a pool?
No, 12518 E 56th St Terr does not have a pool.
Does 12518 E 56th St Terr have accessible units?
No, 12518 E 56th St Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 12518 E 56th St Terr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12518 E 56th St Terr does not have units with dishwashers.

