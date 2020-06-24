12408 East 58th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is a cute 4 bed 3 bath home with two bedrooms connected to bathrooms. The home has an amzing living room with a fireplace as the centerpoint of the room. The kitchen has granite countertops in it as well as two eating areas. The first 3 bedrooms are on the main livng level. The master suite on this level has a nice size closet and a bathroom with a shower. The laundry room is also located on the main living level. Upstais int he home has a bedroom with two nice size closets and bathroom. The basement in this home is finished with another fireplace. The back yard has a nice deck and is fenced in. Come see this home today before its gone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.