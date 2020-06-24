All apartments in Kansas City
12408 East 58th Terrace
12408 East 58th Terrace

Location

12408 East 58th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is a cute 4 bed 3 bath home with two bedrooms connected to bathrooms. The home has an amzing living room with a fireplace as the centerpoint of the room. The kitchen has granite countertops in it as well as two eating areas. The first 3 bedrooms are on the main livng level. The master suite on this level has a nice size closet and a bathroom with a shower. The laundry room is also located on the main living level. Upstais int he home has a bedroom with two nice size closets and bathroom. The basement in this home is finished with another fireplace. The back yard has a nice deck and is fenced in. Come see this home today before its gone!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12408 East 58th Terrace have any available units?
12408 East 58th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12408 East 58th Terrace have?
Some of 12408 East 58th Terrace's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12408 East 58th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
12408 East 58th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12408 East 58th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 12408 East 58th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 12408 East 58th Terrace offer parking?
No, 12408 East 58th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 12408 East 58th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12408 East 58th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12408 East 58th Terrace have a pool?
No, 12408 East 58th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 12408 East 58th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 12408 East 58th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 12408 East 58th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 12408 East 58th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
