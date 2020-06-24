12408 East 58th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64133 Fairway Hills
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet-friendly but DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home is a cute 4 bed 3 bath home with two bedrooms connected to bathrooms. The home has an amzing living room with a fireplace as the centerpoint of the room. The kitchen has granite countertops in it as well as two eating areas. The first 3 bedrooms are on the main livng level. The master suite on this level has a nice size closet and a bathroom with a shower. The laundry room is also located on the main living level. Upstais int he home has a bedroom with two nice size closets and bathroom. The basement in this home is finished with another fireplace. The back yard has a nice deck and is fenced in. Come see this home today before its gone! This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12408 East 58th Terrace have any available units?
12408 East 58th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.