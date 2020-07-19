All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1214 Northwest 67th Terrace
Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:53 AM

1214 Northwest 67th Terrace

1214 Northwest 67th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1214 Northwest 67th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64118
Clayton

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Receive $400 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before May 5th!
This beautiful home features all new flooring in every room, along with new interior paint throughout and freshly painted kitchen cabinets with new hardware. Enjoy the huge lower level family room, which is perfect for entertaining or watching a movie with friends and family. The exterior of the home has new siding and paint on the front of house and a treed and fenced backyard. This home is perfect and move in ready!

This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace have any available units?
1214 Northwest 67th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1214 Northwest 67th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace offer parking?
No, 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace have a pool?
No, 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1214 Northwest 67th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
Watermark Tiffany Springs
9641 North Ambassador Drive
Kansas City, MO 64154
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter
Kansas City, MO 64114
Kenwood
615 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSOlathe, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopCoves NorthHanover Place
WaldoNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
West PlazaBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary