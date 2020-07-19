1214 Northwest 67th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Receive $400 off your first full month's rent if leased and moved in before May 5th!

This beautiful home features all new flooring in every room, along with new interior paint throughout and freshly painted kitchen cabinets with new hardware. Enjoy the huge lower level family room, which is perfect for entertaining or watching a movie with friends and family. The exterior of the home has new siding and paint on the front of house and a treed and fenced backyard. This home is perfect and move in ready!



This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

