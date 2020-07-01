All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1175 E 76th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1175 E 76th Ter
Last updated March 17 2020 at 4:33 PM

1175 E 76th Ter

1175 East 76th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1175 East 76th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
East Meyer 6

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 bed / 1 bath house for rent - Property Id: 238177

LAW ENFORCEMENT WELCOME.

Waldo home with 2 bedrooms. Completely remodeled.
New paint and hard wood floors. New kitchen with granite countertops. Sunroom. Screened in porch. Back deck with yard. Off street parking. Low crime area.

Move in with 1st month's rent plus $750 deposit. Tenant pays Electric, Water and Gas

Pet's allowed with $200 pet registration fee and $50 monthly pet fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238177
Property Id 238177

(RLNE5618918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1175 E 76th Ter have any available units?
1175 E 76th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 1175 E 76th Ter have?
Some of 1175 E 76th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1175 E 76th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1175 E 76th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1175 E 76th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 1175 E 76th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 1175 E 76th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1175 E 76th Ter offers parking.
Does 1175 E 76th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1175 E 76th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1175 E 76th Ter have a pool?
No, 1175 E 76th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1175 E 76th Ter have accessible units?
No, 1175 E 76th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1175 E 76th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1175 E 76th Ter has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windemere
601 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
Infinity at Plaza West
4440 Roanoke Pkwy
Kansas City, MO 64111
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park South
10841 State Line Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
Carrington Park
8501 N Platte Purchase Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary