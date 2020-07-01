1175 E 76th Ter

Amenities
2 bed / 1 bath house for rent - Property Id: 238177
LAW ENFORCEMENT WELCOME.
Waldo home with 2 bedrooms. Completely remodeled.
New paint and hard wood floors. New kitchen with granite countertops. Sunroom. Screened in porch. Back deck with yard. Off street parking. Low crime area.
Move in with 1st month's rent plus $750 deposit. Tenant pays Electric, Water and Gas
Pet's allowed with $200 pet registration fee and $50 monthly pet fee
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238177
Property Id 238177
(RLNE5618918)