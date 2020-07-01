1175 E 76th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

2 bed / 1 bath house for rent - Property Id: 238177



LAW ENFORCEMENT WELCOME.



Waldo home with 2 bedrooms. Completely remodeled.

New paint and hard wood floors. New kitchen with granite countertops. Sunroom. Screened in porch. Back deck with yard. Off street parking. Low crime area.



Move in with 1st month's rent plus $750 deposit. Tenant pays Electric, Water and Gas



Pet's allowed with $200 pet registration fee and $50 monthly pet fee

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238177

