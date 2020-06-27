11521 North Mcgee Street, Kansas City, MO 64155 Meadowbrook Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. We are waving all application fees! Use promo code DREAMHOME! This three bed two bath Ranch style home has many luxurious features throughout the home. Upstairs has hardwood floors in the living room and down the hall as well as tile in the kitchen. The kitchen also features brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The downstairs has a fully finished basement and a laundry room area with cabinets for extra storage. Out back there is a wooden deck with privacy planks and a shed for even more storage space! APPLY TODAY Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11521 North McGee Street have any available units?
11521 North McGee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.