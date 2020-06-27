11521 North McGee Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. We are waving all application fees! Use promo code DREAMHOME! This three bed two bath Ranch style home has many luxurious features throughout the home. Upstairs has hardwood floors in the living room and down the hall as well as tile in the kitchen. The kitchen also features brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The downstairs has a fully finished basement and a laundry room area with cabinets for extra storage. Out back there is a wooden deck with privacy planks and a shed for even more storage space! APPLY TODAY Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.