All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 11521 North McGee Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
11521 North McGee Street
Last updated August 16 2019 at 7:51 PM

11521 North McGee Street

11521 North Mcgee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Meadowbrook Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

11521 North Mcgee Street, Kansas City, MO 64155
Meadowbrook Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. We are waving all application fees! Use promo code DREAMHOME! This three bed two bath Ranch style home has many luxurious features throughout the home. Upstairs has hardwood floors in the living room and down the hall as well as tile in the kitchen. The kitchen also features brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The downstairs has a fully finished basement and a laundry room area with cabinets for extra storage. Out back there is a wooden deck with privacy planks and a shed for even more storage space! APPLY TODAY Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11521 North McGee Street have any available units?
11521 North McGee Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11521 North McGee Street have?
Some of 11521 North McGee Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11521 North McGee Street currently offering any rent specials?
11521 North McGee Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11521 North McGee Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 11521 North McGee Street is pet friendly.
Does 11521 North McGee Street offer parking?
No, 11521 North McGee Street does not offer parking.
Does 11521 North McGee Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11521 North McGee Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11521 North McGee Street have a pool?
No, 11521 North McGee Street does not have a pool.
Does 11521 North McGee Street have accessible units?
No, 11521 North McGee Street does not have accessible units.
Does 11521 North McGee Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 11521 North McGee Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Blvd 64 Apartments
6404 The Paseo
Kansas City, MO 64131
Lakeside Village
8418 N Overland Ct
Kansas City, MO 64154
Maple Flats
511 Maple Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64124
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary