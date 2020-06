Amenities

Cute House in Northeast all Electric - This Northeast area home offers 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. The home has hardwood floors . The kitchen includes: refrigerator, stove and mud room, The home also includes an Electric Furnace and Central Air No Gas Bills . The basement is unfinished and has washer/dryer hookups. There is on street parking and fenced in backyard. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent per month. Sorry no vouchers.



Call Rick for Showing 913-221-6517

Rent $750.00 per Month



