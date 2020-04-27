11317 Cleveland Avenue

Amenities

Fenced back yard

Shed



True 4 bedroom ranch home featuring a "open floor plan" feel between the kitchen and sunny family room. The laundry is located between the kitchen and the garage. Easy access to schools and commuter routes. And there is a park just a block away! With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today.



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.