Last updated May 31 2019 at 7:17 PM

11317 Cleveland Avenue

11317 Cleveland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11317 Cleveland Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stainless Steel Appliances - Stove no in yet
Fenced back yard
Shed

True 4 bedroom ranch home featuring a "open floor plan" feel between the kitchen and sunny family room. The laundry is located between the kitchen and the garage. Easy access to schools and commuter routes. And there is a park just a block away! With the comfort of its features and GREAT PRICE, this wonderful home will go fast so please inquire about it today.

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11317 Cleveland Avenue have any available units?
11317 Cleveland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11317 Cleveland Avenue have?
Some of 11317 Cleveland Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11317 Cleveland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11317 Cleveland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11317 Cleveland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11317 Cleveland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11317 Cleveland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 11317 Cleveland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 11317 Cleveland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11317 Cleveland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11317 Cleveland Avenue have a pool?
No, 11317 Cleveland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11317 Cleveland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11317 Cleveland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11317 Cleveland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11317 Cleveland Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
