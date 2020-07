Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You know it wont last long - Ready for you. Refinished wood floors, new tile in kitchen and baths, new bathrooms,all new kitchen, stove and refrigerator, new fixtures and window blinds, energy efficient windows, freshly painted and security system. Great 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 1 car garage with insulated door and a full basement for storage. Owner will consider housing assistance vouchers.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5391102)