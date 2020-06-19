All apartments in Kansas City
11300 Cypress Ave
11300 Cypress Ave

11300 Cypress Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11300 Cypress Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64137
Terrace Lake Gardens

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11300 Cypress Ave, Kansas City, MO 64137
$985/mo

KEY FEATURES
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: Attached Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $985
Pets Policy: Some Restrictions
Laundry: Hookups in Unit
Basement: Full & Finished
House Size: Approx. ___ square feet
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

Beautiful and Warm Ranch style home with 3 main level bedrooms and a full finished basement with plenty of room for storage or other needs. This property offers an attached garage, back patio, and fireplace. Make this house your home for the holidays!

Section 8 housing assistance is not accepted.

LEASE TERMS

*No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years
*Must make 3x the monthly rent
*Must have at least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): no pitbulls, rottweilers or dobermans
*No smoking inside the units. The outside areas are okay.
*To apply online or for more information about this, and other properties, visit us at www.mainstreetresidentialkc.com

DO NOT SEND MONEY BY MAIL OR ENTER INTO A LEASE WITHOUT MEETING WITH US IN PERSON. WE ARE A LOCAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND DO BUSINESS FACE TO FACE.

