Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

11300 Cypress Ave, Kansas City, MO 64137

$985/mo



KEY FEATURES

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Attached Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $985

Pets Policy: Some Restrictions

Laundry: Hookups in Unit

Basement: Full & Finished

House Size: Approx. ___ square feet

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



Beautiful and Warm Ranch style home with 3 main level bedrooms and a full finished basement with plenty of room for storage or other needs. This property offers an attached garage, back patio, and fireplace. Make this house your home for the holidays!



Section 8 housing assistance is not accepted.



LEASE TERMS



*No evictions or felonies in the last 10 years

*Must make 3x the monthly rent

*Must have at least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): no pitbulls, rottweilers or dobermans

*No smoking inside the units. The outside areas are okay.

*To apply online or for more information about this, and other properties, visit us at www.mainstreetresidentialkc.com



DO NOT SEND MONEY BY MAIL OR ENTER INTO A LEASE WITHOUT MEETING WITH US IN PERSON. WE ARE A LOCAL MANAGEMENT COMPANY AND DO BUSINESS FACE TO FACE.