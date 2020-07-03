11222 Bristol Terrace

Amenities

Newly updated, large home in Ruskin! - This voucher accepting, large home has recently been painted and some updates done! It has 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upon walking in you are in the first living room which leads right into the open concept kitchen. Off the kitchen is a laundry area that leads into one of the bedrooms. Passing through the kitchen you enter the second living room that has another bedroom off it and the stairs that lead to to the loft bedroom above. The rest of the bedrooms and bathrooms are down a hallway from the first living room. The master has a private full bathroom. There is a fenced in back yard and plenty of driveway space for parking.



Additional Information:

*VOUCHERS ACCEPTED

*Pets Allowed for additional $250 non-refundable deposit and $25/pet added to monthly rent

*No smoking inside the units

*All utilities are tenants responsibility

*Lawn care is the tenants responsibility



Qualifications:

*Must make 3x the monthly rent

*At least 3 years of good rental history

*No evictions within the past 5 years

*No felonies within the past 10 years



