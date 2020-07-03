All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated January 30 2020 at 12:08 PM

11222 Bristol Terrace

11222 Bristol Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

11222 Bristol Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Newly updated, large home in Ruskin! - This voucher accepting, large home has recently been painted and some updates done! It has 5 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Upon walking in you are in the first living room which leads right into the open concept kitchen. Off the kitchen is a laundry area that leads into one of the bedrooms. Passing through the kitchen you enter the second living room that has another bedroom off it and the stairs that lead to to the loft bedroom above. The rest of the bedrooms and bathrooms are down a hallway from the first living room. The master has a private full bathroom. There is a fenced in back yard and plenty of driveway space for parking.

Additional Information:
*VOUCHERS ACCEPTED
*Pets Allowed for additional $250 non-refundable deposit and $25/pet added to monthly rent
*No smoking inside the units
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*Lawn care is the tenants responsibility

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent
*At least 3 years of good rental history
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies within the past 10 years

(RLNE5459257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11222 Bristol Terrace have any available units?
11222 Bristol Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11222 Bristol Terrace have?
Some of 11222 Bristol Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11222 Bristol Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
11222 Bristol Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11222 Bristol Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 11222 Bristol Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 11222 Bristol Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 11222 Bristol Terrace offers parking.
Does 11222 Bristol Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11222 Bristol Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11222 Bristol Terrace have a pool?
No, 11222 Bristol Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 11222 Bristol Terrace have accessible units?
No, 11222 Bristol Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 11222 Bristol Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 11222 Bristol Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

