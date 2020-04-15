11205 Eastern Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Here is your chance to move into a beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the south Kansas City neighborhood of Ruskin Hills.



Featuring beautiful original hardwood flooring, a brand new kitchen, bathroom, and a clean crips color update. The original brick fireplace (non-functioning) adds tons of character to this adorable home. The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and extremely durable laminate hardwood flooring. The bathroom has also received a complete make-over with new tile, vanity, and fixtures.



Don't miss out on this great opportunity, schedule your Rently tour today!



Move-in Costs:

* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)

* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)

* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)



*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

