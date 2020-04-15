All apartments in Kansas City
11205 Eastern Avenue
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:00 PM

11205 Eastern Avenue

11205 Eastern Avenue · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

11205 Eastern Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Here is your chance to move into a beautifully remodeled 4 Bedroom 1 Bath home located in the south Kansas City neighborhood of Ruskin Hills. 

Featuring beautiful original hardwood flooring, a brand new kitchen, bathroom, and a clean crips color update.  The original brick fireplace (non-functioning) adds tons of character to this adorable home.  The kitchen has been completely updated with new cabinetry, countertops, stainless steel appliances, and extremely durable laminate hardwood flooring.  The bathroom has also received a complete make-over with new tile, vanity, and fixtures. 

Don't miss out on this great opportunity, schedule your Rently tour today! 

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11205 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
11205 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11205 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 11205 Eastern Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11205 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11205 Eastern Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11205 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11205 Eastern Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11205 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
No, 11205 Eastern Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11205 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11205 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11205 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 11205 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11205 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11205 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11205 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11205 Eastern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
